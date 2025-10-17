Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire

17-10-2025 | 09:12
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire
2min
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire

Hamas called on mediators on Friday to push for the next steps under the ceasefire in Gaza, including reopening the border, letting in aid, beginning reconstruction, setting up an administration and completing Israel's withdrawal.

Fighting has largely stopped in Gaza under U.S. President Donald Trump's plan, endorsed by mediators Egypt, Qatar and Turkey. But further steps have been held up in part by Israeli accusations that the militants were too slow in handing over bodies of dead hostages.

Israel said on Thursday it was preparing for the reopening of Gaza’s Rafah crossing with Egypt to allow Palestinians to move in and out, but gave no date as it traded blame with Hamas over violations of the ceasefire.

Other unresolved elements of the plan include the disarmament of militants and Gaza's future governance.

Hamas said it remained committed to the ceasefire agreement and to handing over the bodies of all remaining hostages, but that this process may take time.


Reuters
 
