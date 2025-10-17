News
Egypt says resolving Palestine issue is key for progress in India-Europe transit corridor
17-10-2025 | 10:32
Egypt's foreign minister said on Friday that resolving the Palestinian question was key to making progress in a U.S.-backed transport project to connect India to Europe via the Middle East by sea and rail.
The project known as the India-Middle East Economic Corridor (IMEC) was announced on the sidelines of a summit of the leaders of Group of 20 major economies in September 2023 and was seen as a U.S. alternative to China's Belt and Road push on global infrastructure.
"We have to bear in mind that connectivity is very important as part of a final settlement of the Palestinian cause," Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told reporters during a visit to New Delhi.
He said he discussed the IMEC during talks with his Indian counterpart and added that Egypt was open to being a part of the project.
Reuters
