News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Jadal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
20
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UN faces roadblocks in delivering aid to famine-hit areas of north Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
17-10-2025 | 11:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UN faces roadblocks in delivering aid to famine-hit areas of north Gaza
The U.N. said on Friday aid convoys were struggling to reach famine-hit areas of north Gaza due to war-damaged roads and the continued closure of key routes into the enclave's north despite a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas militants.
Around 560 metric tons of food had entered the Gaza Strip per day on average since the U.S.-brokered halt to two years of devastating war but this was still well below the scale of need, according to the U.N. World Food Program (WFP).
With famine conditions in the Gaza City region, U.N. humanitarian affairs chief Tom Fletcher said this week thousands of aid vehicles would have to enter weekly to tackle widespread malnutrition, homelessness and a collapse of infrastructure.
"We're still below what we need, but we're getting there... The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of opportunity, and WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance," WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa told a news briefing in Geneva.
But the WFP said it had not begun distributions in Gaza City, pointing to the continued closure of two border crossings, Zikim and Erez, with Israel in the north of the enclave where the humanitarian debacle is most acute.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
UN
Roadblocks
Aid
Famine
Gaza
Next
Hamas says committed to ceasefire agreement, to return all bodies
Trump threatens to 'go in and kill' Hamas if Gaza killings continue
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-17
UN warns on supplies for famine-stricken north Gaza after Israel shuts crossing
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
UN, Red Cross demand opening of all Gaza crossings to allow in aid
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-14
UN, Red Cross demand opening of all Gaza crossings to allow in aid
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Local organization urges UN to intervene for release of Lebanese woman detained in Gaza aid flotilla
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:39
UN says will 'take some time' to scale back Gaza famine
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Under Trump's watch: Israel gives Hamas ultimatum on hostages' bodies
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Egypt says resolving Palestine issue is key for progress in India-Europe transit corridor
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32
Egypt says resolving Palestine issue is key for progress in India-Europe transit corridor
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:12
Hamas urges mediators to push for next steps under ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
UN says 560 tons of food entering Gaza daily since ceasefire but more needed
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:45
UN says 560 tons of food entering Gaza daily since ceasefire but more needed
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-09-08
UAE appoints Fahed Salem Said Al Kaabi as ambassador to Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-14
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-07
Gaza talks 'positive,' resuming Tuesday: Sources close to Hamas negotiators
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Factories burn with millions in losses: Israeli strikes paralyze reconstruction in South Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
Lebanon News
09:06
Israeli strike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Khirbet Selm resulting in injuries
3
Lebanon News
07:31
Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'
Lebanon News
07:31
Hannibal Gaddafi admits possession of altered photo of Nabih Berri, says arrest served 'own interests'
4
Lebanon News
04:21
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
Lebanon News
04:21
Presidential office warns against AI-generated videos falsely showing President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
06:10
Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement
Lebanon News
06:10
Half a million liters of diesel lost in Israeli attack on water facility: Statement
6
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
Press Highlights
00:44
Lebanon’s PM rejects talk of parliamentary extension, confirms polls on schedule
7
Lebanon News
06:20
Hannibal Gaddafi granted release under $11 million bail, travel ban imposed
Lebanon News
06:20
Hannibal Gaddafi granted release under $11 million bail, travel ban imposed
8
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanon’s interior minister orders probe into leaked Syrian delegation passports
Lebanon News
03:54
Lebanon’s interior minister orders probe into leaked Syrian delegation passports
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More