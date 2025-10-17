Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president

17-10-2025 | 04:47
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president
Army colonel sworn in as Madagascar president

Army colonel Michael Randrianirina was sworn in as Madagascar's president on Friday, just days after a military power grab that sent ex-president Andry Rajoelina fleeing.

Randrianirina, who led the CAPSAT army unit that mutinied and joined anti-government protesters at the weekend, read out the presidential oath at a ceremony at the country's top court in the capital Antananarivo, AFP journalists saw.

"Today marks a historic turning point for our country. With people in full fervor, driven by the desire for change and a deep love for their homeland, we joyfully open a new chapter in the life of our nation," Randrianirina said.

The ceremony, presided over by the head of the constitutional court, was attended by military officers, politicians, representatives of the Gen Z youth-led protest movement, and several foreign delegations, including those from the United States, the European Union, Russia, and France.

"We will work hand in hand with all the driving forces of the nation to draft a fine constitution... and to agree on new electoral laws for the organisation of elections and referendums," he said, thanking the youth for spearheading the protests that ousted Rajoelina.

"We are committed to breaking with the past," Randrianirina said. "Our main mission is to thoroughly reform the country's administrative, socio-economic, and political systems of governance."

AFP

World News

Madagascar

Michael Randrianirina

President

Andry Rajoelina

