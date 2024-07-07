Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he might invite his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad to Turkey "at any moment," in a sign of reconciliation after the 2011 war broke ties between Ankara and Damascus.



"We may send an invitation (to Assad) at any moment," Erdogan was quoted as telling journalists of the official Anadolu news agency aboard a plane from Berlin, where he watched Euro 2024.



AFP