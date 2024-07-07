Erdogan says may invite Syria's Assad to Turkey 'at any moment'

Middle East News
2024-07-07 | 07:55
High views
Erdogan says may invite Syria&#39;s Assad to Turkey &#39;at any moment&#39;
Erdogan says may invite Syria's Assad to Turkey 'at any moment'

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday said he might invite his Syrian counterpart Bashar al-Assad to Turkey "at any moment," in a sign of reconciliation after the 2011 war broke ties between Ankara and Damascus.

"We may send an invitation (to Assad) at any moment," Erdogan was quoted as telling journalists of the official Anadolu news agency aboard a plane from Berlin, where he watched Euro 2024.

AFP

Middle East News

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Syria

Bashar al-Assad

Turkey

Ankara

Damascus

War

