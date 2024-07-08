News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Video Clips
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
34
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
34
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
2024-07-08 | 04:43
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group said on Sunday it launched a drone attack on Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights where Israel has a key surveillance center.
It said this was its first such bombing since it began trading fire with Israel on Oct. 8, a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking the Gaza war. Hezbollah says it would halt operations only when the war ends.
Although it had hit other areas in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights repeatedly, Lebanon's Hezbollah said it was the first time to hit the military target that is at the highest elevation in the Israeli-controlled territory.
Israel has key surveillance, espionage, and air defense installations on Mount Hermon where it overlooks the Syrian capital and serves to monitor Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia since the 1973 Oct. Arab-Israeli war.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Hezbollah
Drone
Mount Hermon
Israel
Syria
Golan Heights
Next
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-25
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
Lebanon News
2024-05-25
Two dead, others wounded in Israeli drone attack on vehicles belonging to Hezbollah in Syria: SOHR
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli artillery position
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
Lebanon News
2024-07-03
Israel assassinates Hezbollah's Aziz Unit Commander Hajj Abu Nehmeh in Tyre drone strike
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-01
Ghosted Israeli towns: Rockets from Gaza, drones from Hezbollah
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:37
Stranded aid trucks in Egypt deepen Gaza's humanitarian crisis
0
Middle East News
00:27
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours
Middle East News
00:27
US military announces destruction of four Houthi drones in 24 hours
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:14
Hamas official says hostage talks possible without permanent ceasefire
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
00:16
Philippines, Japan sign key defense pact: Presidential Communications office
World News
00:16
Philippines, Japan sign key defense pact: Presidential Communications office
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-06-06
Death toll from Israeli shelling of UN-run school in Gaza rises to 37
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
Lebanon News
2024-07-06
Israeli strike leaves four injured in Bint Jbeil
0
World News
2024-06-14
Putin's Ukraine peace proposals not 'in good faith': NATO chief
World News
2024-06-14
Putin's Ukraine peace proposals not 'in good faith': NATO chief
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-18
Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-06-12
Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-06-10
Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
Middle East News
2024-05-21
Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Money laundering concerns: Can Lebanon avoid being included on FATF's "Grey List"?
2
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
Lebanon News
11:04
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urges caution on Israel-Lebanon border
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
Israel-Gaza War Updates
00:04
Netanyahu: Any agreement regarding Gaza must allow Israel to fight until war objectives achieved
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:59
Protests and external threats: Israel faces internal unrest amid Gaza war
5
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
World News
15:35
French PM Attal says to offer resignation Monday
6
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
World News
15:08
French left leads tight poll ahead of Macron alliance, far right: projections
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:40
Shin Bet chief travels to Egypt for Gaza ceasefire talks
8
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Middle East News
04:43
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More