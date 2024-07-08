Hezbollah launches drone attack on Mount Hermon in occupied Golan Heights

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group said on Sunday it launched a drone attack on Mount Hermon in the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights where Israel has a key surveillance center.



It said this was its first such bombing since it began trading fire with Israel on Oct. 8, a day after its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked southern Israel, sparking the Gaza war. Hezbollah says it would halt operations only when the war ends.



Although it had hit other areas in the occupied Syrian Golan Heights repeatedly, Lebanon's Hezbollah said it was the first time to hit the military target that is at the highest elevation in the Israeli-controlled territory.



Israel has key surveillance, espionage, and air defense installations on Mount Hermon where it overlooks the Syrian capital and serves to monitor Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and parts of Saudi Arabia since the 1973 Oct. Arab-Israeli war.



