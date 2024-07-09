UKMTO: Ship reported explosion near it east of Nishtun, Yemen

Middle East News
2024-07-09 | 04:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UKMTO: Ship reported explosion near it east of Nishtun, Yemen
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
UKMTO: Ship reported explosion near it east of Nishtun, Yemen

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said in an advisory note on Tuesday that the captain of a commercial ship reported an explosion near the vessel approximately 180 nautical miles (333 kilometers) east of Nishtun, Yemen.

The authority added that the ship and its crew are safe.

Reuters

Middle East News

Ship

Yemen

Nishtun

Explosion

LBCI Next
UN rights chief Turk says investigating mass grave on Libya-Tunisia border
Satellite photos show Iran expanding missile production, sources tell Reuters
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-24

Yemeni Houthis announce targeting of two ships in Red Sea and Indian Ocean

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-06-23

UKMTO receives report of a distress call from vessel southeast of Yemen’s Nishtun

LBCI
World News
2024-06-22

Merchant vessel registers explosion in its vicinity off Yemen's Aden

LBCI
World News
2024-06-16

Two explosions reported near vessel off Yemen's coast: UK maritime office affirms

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
07:57

Maersk vessel reports being targeted by flying object in Gulf of Aden

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:57

UN experts say Gaza children dying in Israel's 'starvation campaign'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:08

Gaza war death toll rises to 38,243: Health Ministry

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-10

Honoring Pascal Sleiman: The final journey from Dora to Jbeil

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:45

Egypt's Sisi discusses Gaza ceasefire efforts with CIA’s Burns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:05

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:48

Fuel and electricity crisis not linked to central bank: BDL sources confirm to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

BDL's Wassim Mansouri's US visit: Will he shield Lebanon from the FATF 'grey list'?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Iran's President-elect Pezeshkian thanks Hezbollah's Nasrallah, extends wishes to Lebanese people

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

UN Resolution 1701: A critical step for Lebanon's security

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:37

Israel opposition offers PM lifeline if he signs ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Ceasefire negotiations: Netanyahu's conditions cast doubt on Gaza deal

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

French legislative elections: What are the results?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:13

Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More