An Iranian court has ordered the United States to pay almost $6.8 billion in damages for the effect of sanctions on patients with a rare skin disease, the judiciary said.



The International Court in Tehran ordered its foe the United States to pay $6.785 billion to patients with epidermolysis bullosa, a disorder that causes the skin to blister easily, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said on Thursday.



Then-president Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from a nuclear accord between Iran and several global powers. He re-imposed economic sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.



Washington’s measures “deprived these patients of medicines and ointments,” leading to “the death of about 20 people,” Mizan Online said.





