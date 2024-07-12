News
Iran demands US pay $6.8 billion for sanctions that impacted sick patients
Middle East News
2024-07-12 | 06:34
Iran demands US pay $6.8 billion for sanctions that impacted sick patients
An Iranian court has ordered the United States to pay almost $6.8 billion in damages for the effect of sanctions on patients with a rare skin disease, the judiciary said.
The International Court in Tehran ordered its foe the United States to pay $6.785 billion to patients with epidermolysis bullosa, a disorder that causes the skin to blister easily, the judiciary’s Mizan Online website said on Thursday.
Then-president Donald Trump in 2018 unilaterally withdrew the US from a nuclear accord between Iran and several global powers. He re-imposed economic sanctions that had been lifted under the agreement.
Washington’s measures “deprived these patients of medicines and ointments,” leading to “the death of about 20 people,” Mizan Online said.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
US
Sanctions
Sick
Patients
0
0
0
0
1
