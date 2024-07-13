Houthis target vessel twice in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait

Yemen's Houthis targeted "vessel Charysalis" twice in both the Red Sea and the Bab al-Mandab Strait with a number of ballistic and naval missiles and drones, the Iran-aligned group's military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Friday.



The Houthi militia, which controls the most populous parts of Yemen, has staged attacks on ships in the waters off the country for months in solidarity with Palestinians fighting Israel in Gaza.



Reuters