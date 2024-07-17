Egypt to halt load-shedding power cuts as of Sunday, PM says

Middle East News
2024-07-17 | 10:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Egypt to halt load-shedding power cuts as of Sunday, PM says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Egypt to halt load-shedding power cuts as of Sunday, PM says

Egypt will halt load-shedding power cuts during the summer as of Sunday after a number of gas shipments it has contracted for arrived, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said on Wednesday.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Egypt

Power

Gas

Mostafa Madbouly

LBCI Next
Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on mosque in Oman
Netanyahu and Gallant: Navigating Internal and External Conflicts in Israel's Strategy
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
00:24

Biden says could drop election bid if 'medical condition' emerged

LBCI
World News
00:17

Trump's running mate Vance formally accepts nomination, urges 'new path'

LBCI
World News
00:11

Pelosi informs Biden that polls show he cannot defeat Trump: Reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50

US, Israel, Palestinian officials hold first 'secret' meeting since October 7 to discuss reopening Rafah crossing: Axios

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:50

US, Israel, Palestinian officials hold first 'secret' meeting since October 7 to discuss reopening Rafah crossing: Axios

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:52

US military declares end of troubled Gaza aid pier mission

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:49

Guterres says: Israeli actions undermine two-state solution, accelerate settlement expansion

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:25

US 'slams' former Israeli military sergeant with visa restrictions

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

LBCI
World News
2024-05-22

Putin to meet with King of Bahrain in Moscow on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

LBCI
Sports News
2024-06-03

Real Madrid signs France forward Kylian Mbappe on free transfer

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:58

Nasrallah condemns 'Israeli terrorism' in Ashura speech, calls for regional resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:22

Israeli army strikes Hezbollah infrastructure in Aitaroun, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Sheikh Ahmad Kabalan: We don't need permission to safeguard Lebanon's sovereignty and regional interests

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanon condemns recent shooting incident in Oman, affirms stance against extremism

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

No internet tariff increase, Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister says

LBCI
Middle East News
01:07

Drones target Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, no casualties, military sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:42

Bou Habib visits US: Lebanon's commitment to de-escalation initiatives, solutions aimed at return of Syrians

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Renewal of UNIFIL Mandate Amid Lebanese-Israeli Conflict

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More