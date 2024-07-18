US imposes new sanctions related to Yemen targeting financial network of Houthis

On Thursday, the US Department of Treasury declared on its website new counterterrorism sanctions targeting individuals and entities linked to the Houthi financial facilitator Saeed al-Jamal.



According to the US Treasury Department, the sanctions apply to approximately 12 individuals and a vessel involved in facilitating illicit shipments and money laundering for the network.



Among those sanctioned are a Malaysian-Singaporean resident in Indonesia, Mohamed Rusan bin Ahmad, and Zhang Liang from China.



They are accused of aiding the network by facilitating illegal shipments and participating in money laundering activities.



The measures underscore US efforts to disrupt illicit financial networks supporting the Houthis amid ongoing conflict in Yemen.