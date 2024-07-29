Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack

Middle East News
2024-07-29 | 00:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah&#39;s attack
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli government authorizes Netanyahu and Defense Minister to determine response to Hezbollah's attack

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated on Sunday that the meeting of the Security Cabinet has concluded, and its members have authorized Netanyahu and the Defense Minister to determine the "type" and "timing" of the Israeli response to the Hezbollah attack that resulted in the deaths of 12 children and teenagers in the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Reuters

Middle East News

Israel

Government

Response

Hezbollah

Attack

Security Cabinet

LBCI Next
Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war
Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-07-05

Hezbollah's warning: Unprecedented rocket attack on Israeli targets in response to assassinations

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-04

Hezbollah vows to attack 'new sites' in Israel in response to assassination of one of its leaders

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-11

Hezbollah launches dozens of rockets at Kfar Blum in response to Israeli attacks

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
04:53

Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:25

Israeli official: Israel wants to harm Hezbollah without sparking full-scale war

LBCI
Middle East News
00:25

Harris' support for Israel is "steadfast" following attack on Golan Heights

LBCI
Middle East News
00:08

UN chief condemns attack on Golan Heights

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:54

Ukraine keeps pounding Kursk region with drones: Russian officials

LBCI
World News
02:07

Peru recalls ambassador to Venezuela for consultation over election results: FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-24

Mouawad to Craft the Miss Lebanon 2024 Crown: A Tribute to Resilience, Unity, and Optimism

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-27

Lebanon’s Public Works Minister denies social media claims of air traffic suspension in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-12

Over 100 rockets launched from southern Lebanon toward northern Israel (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-10

Video shows Israeli drone downing in Iqlim al-Tuffah, South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-05-21

Funeral ceremony of the Iranian president begins in Tabriz (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-05-14

Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

MEA Airlines delays flight returns on evening of July 28, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

Historic victory for Lebanon: Benjamin Hassan defeats US Player Christopher Eubanks in Paris Olympics tennis competition

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Middle East Airlines announces additional flight changes on July 29, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Diplomatic sources to LBCI: Israeli strike on Lebanon confirmed, aims to avoid major cities

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

US warns Israel against escalation in Beirut: Report

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:06

Israel clarifies stance on Hezbollah after Majdal Shams incident: No full-scale war, just strategic strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:11

Reuters: Hezbollah prepares for possible Israeli escalation, evacuates key locations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:08

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More