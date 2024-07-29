Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack

2024-07-29 | 04:53
Blinken urges calm during call with Israeli President regarding Golan attack

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday to discuss the missile attack on the Golan Heights, for which Israel holds Hezbollah responsible. 

Blinken emphasized the importance of avoiding escalation of the conflict.

The two sides discussed efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to allow citizens on both sides of the Israel-Lebanon border to return to their homes, as well as ongoing efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages held there.

Reuters
 

