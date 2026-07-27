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Iraq says it opens probe into Saudi drone attack claim
Middle East News
27-07-2026 | 14:29
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Iraq says it opens probe into Saudi drone attack claim
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi called on Monday for an investigation into Saudi Arabia's claim that drones targeting its territory had been launched by pro-Iran groups in Iraq, his spokesman said.
Zaidi directed "the competent security authorities to investigate the statement issued by the Ministry of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia regarding the targeting of the kingdom with drones launched from Iraqi territory," spokesman Sabah al-Numan said in a statement.
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