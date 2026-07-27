Yemen's Houthis say launched drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure

Middle East News
27-07-2026 | 09:30
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Yemen&#39;s Houthis say launched drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure
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Yemen's Houthis say launched drone attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure

Yemen's Houthi rebels said they launched drone attacks on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure on Monday in response to incursions by the kingdom's drones.

The Houthis' military spokesman Yahya Saree said "a number of sensitive targets and points involved in the supply and transport of crude oil from eastern Saudi Arabia to Yanbu were struck using several drones," referring to the port city where the Gulf monarchy's East-West pipeline reaches the Red Sea.

AFP

Middle East News

Yemen

Houthis

Drone

Attacks

Saudi Arabia

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