Coffin of Hamas leader Haniyeh arrives in Qatar: Al Jazeera

The coffin of Hamas's political chief Ismail Haniyeh, killed in a strike in Tehran blamed on Israel, arrived Thursday in Doha after a public funeral in Iran, Qatar-based network Al Jazeera reported.



Haniyeh, who had resided in exile in the Gulf state with other members of the Palestinian group's political office, is to be buried in Qatar on Friday following prayers at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, Doha's largest mosque.



AFP