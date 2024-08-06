Israel FM calls to 'swiftly eliminate' new Hamas chief Sinwar

Israel's foreign minister called on Tuesday to "swiftly eliminate" Yahya Sinwar, who was appointed by Hamas as the group's new political leader replacing Ismail Haniyeh who was killed in Tehran last week.



"The appointment of Yahya Sinwar as the new leader of Hamas, replacing Ismail Haniyeh, is yet another compelling reason to swiftly eliminate him and wipe this 'vile' organization off the face of the Earth," Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a statement on social media site X.



AFP





