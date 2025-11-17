News
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Lebanon News
17-11-2025 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Hezbollah's Qassem urges government, BDL governor to halt measures harming Hezbollah and Lebanese population
Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem said Lebanon’s independence means liberating land and rejecting foreign dependency, warning that the country is facing "an organized attempt to place it under American influence."
Speaking at the first anniversary of the killing of Mohammad Afif and his companions, Qassem said “false claims” are being circulated to incite internal strife and undermine Lebanon. He argued that Lebanon is under “a direct assault aimed at controlling it,” adding that the resistance exists to confront Israel.
Qassem defended the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, describing it as a social institution that serves all Lebanese and acts as “a lifeline” during the country’s economic crisis. He stressed that Hezbollah is a key political actor with significant public support and accused some Lebanese groups of aligning with “the Israeli project.”
He urged the government, the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor, and all relevant authorities to halt measures he said were harming Hezbollah and the Lebanese population.
Qassem said the Lebanese state is responsible for developing a strategy to confront Israeli aggression, which he described as the source of instability in South Lebanon. He added that Israel has failed to implement agreements while Lebanon has complied “for an entire year.”
He reiterated Hezbollah’s support for the government and said the group wants it to succeed in “building and liberating Lebanon,” but warned against what he called unnecessary concessions. Qassem also called on political groups to stop obstructing Parliament.
He condemned attacks against Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, saying they serve foreign interference and undermine stability, describing Berri as “a pillar of Lebanon’s stability, unity and independence.”
