Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican's call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran's president

Middle East News
2024-08-12
High views
Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican&#39;s call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran&#39;s president
Cardinal Parolin reiterates Vatican's call for peace in Middle East during call with Iran's president

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Holy See's Secretary of State, voiced the Vatican's concern over the current developments in the Middle East, repeating the need to avoid "the widening of the very serious conflict underway and preferring instead every effort for dialogue, negotiation and peace."

During a phone call with Iran's president, Masoud Pezeshkian, the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest.

Cardinal Parolin's efforts are part of Pope Francis's numerous appeals to end the ongoing fighting in the region and are also in line with international diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.
 

