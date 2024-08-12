News
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Iran's president states Tehran has the 'right to respond' to attacks
Middle East News
2024-08-12 | 14:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's president states Tehran has the 'right to respond' to attacks
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Monday his country has "the right to respond" to any aggression after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz urged de-escalation amid soaring tensions with Israel.
"While emphasizing diplomatic solutions to issues, Iran will never give in to pressure, to sanctions, and to bullying and considers it has the right to respond to aggressors in accordance with international norms," Pezeshkian said, according to a statement published by the official news agency IRNA following a phone call with Scholz.
AFP
Middle East News
Iran
Masoud Pezeshkian
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Israel
