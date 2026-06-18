President Aoun meets negotiating delegation ahead of Washington talks on ceasefire and Israeli withdrawal

President Joseph Aoun chaired a preparatory meeting at Baabda Palace on Thursday attended by Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal, head of the negotiating delegation former Ambassador Simon Karam, members of the military delegation, and the advisory team accompanying the talks.



The meeting reviewed recent developments in Lebanon and the region, including the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, as well as preparations for the next round of Lebanese-American-Israeli negotiations in Washington, scheduled for June 23-25.



Aoun briefed the negotiating delegation on Lebanon’s key positions, emphasizing a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory, the deployment of the Lebanese Army up to the international border, the return of Lebanese prisoners, and the launch of reconstruction efforts.