Gaza, polio-free for 25 years, records first case: Palestinian Health Ministry

2024-08-17 | 00:15
Gaza, polio-free for 25 years, records first case: Palestinian Health Ministry
Gaza, polio-free for 25 years, records first case: Palestinian Health Ministry

The Palestinian health ministry said on Friday that a 10-month-old baby has been diagnosed with polio in the Gaza Strip, which the United Nations says has been free of the disease for 25 years.

"The Ministry of Health recorded the first case of polio in the southern governorates (Gaza) for a 10-month-old child who had not received any polio vaccination dose," a statement said.

AFP
 

LBCI Next
Guterres calls for guarantees for humanitarian ceasefires to support polio vaccination campaign in Gaza
Support for Lebanese Army: G7 discussions focus on boosting Lebanese military
LBCI Previous

