Gaza, polio-free for 25 years, records first case: Palestinian Health Ministry
Middle East News
2024-08-17 | 00:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gaza, polio-free for 25 years, records first case: Palestinian Health Ministry
The Palestinian health ministry said on Friday that a 10-month-old baby has been diagnosed with polio in the Gaza Strip, which the United Nations says has been free of the disease for 25 years.
"The Ministry of Health recorded the first case of polio in the southern governorates (Gaza) for a 10-month-old child who had not received any polio vaccination dose," a statement said.
AFP
Middle East News
Gaza
Polio
Case
Palestinian
Health Ministry
Disease.
