Vessel off Yemen 'struck' by three projectiles: UK agency

Middle East News
2024-08-21 | 04:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Vessel off Yemen &#39;struck&#39; by three projectiles: UK agency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Vessel off Yemen 'struck' by three projectiles: UK agency

Three projectiles hit a merchant vessel off Yemen's rebel-held port city of Hodeida on Wednesday, limiting the ship's ability to maneuver, British maritime security agency UKMTO said.

"The merchant vessel had been struck by two unidentified projectiles before being hit by a third," United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said, adding that there were no reports of casualties but "the vessel reports being not under command."

AFP

Middle East News

Projectiles

Vessel

Yemen

Port

Hodeida

UKMTO

LBCI Next
Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call
Pakistani pilgrim bus overturns in Iran, killing 28
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-15

UKMTO: Vessel reported being attacked off Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-12

UKMTO and Ambrey report incidents near Yemen's Hodeidah

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-09

Vessel captain reports double attack off Yemen, UKMTO says

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-08-04

UKMTO confirms missile strike on vessel near Yemen's Aden, no injuries reported

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:22

Fatah official says Israel killed party member to 'ignite regional war'

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:21

Ankara: Turkish and US FM discuss efforts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza during a call

LBCI
World News
01:11

Pakistani pilgrim bus overturns in Iran, killing 28

LBCI
World News
15:50

US approves possible sale of SAFE boats to Tunisia

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-07-09

Russia: Energy facilities on fire after Ukraine's 'massive' drone attacks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
15:39

Egyptian Bassem Youssef responds to claims of X account deletion: 'I don't wish to falsely victimize myself'

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-06

Fuel prices see slight drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-20

Fall in fuel prices across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:01

Palestinian Resistance sends message to Islamic Resistance in Lebanon calling for the eradication of Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Israeli army claims: We attacked a Hezbollah missile launch platform in South Lebanon area

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Rules of engagement: Israeli airstrikes and Hezbollah's retaliation in Bekaa and Golan Heights

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:13

Israeli airstrikes target Bodai in Baalbek, causing one fatality

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Car targeted in air raid in Sidon, south Lebanon (Videos)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:34

Israeli bombing claims lives in Beit Lif and Wazzani; Hezbollah hits back

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:13

Algeria's Foreign Minister: Algeria is exploring the fastest way to send fuel to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:03

Three paramedics injured in Israeli drone strike near Lebanon's Naqoura

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More