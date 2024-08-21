Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

2024-08-21 | 10:57
Helicopter of Iran&#39;s late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says
Helicopter of Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi crashed due to weather conditions, Fars says

The helicopter crash in which Iran's late President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in May was caused by weather conditions and the aircraft's inability to handle the weight it was carrying, Iran's semi-official news agency reported on Wednesday, citing a security source informed of the final investigation results.

Reuters
 

Middle East News

Iran

Helicopter

Ebrahim Raisi

