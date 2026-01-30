South Africa declares top Israeli envoy 'persona non grata'

The South African government has declared Israel's top diplomat in the country "persona non grata" and given him 72 hours to leave, the foreign ministry said Friday.



It follows "a series of unacceptable violations of diplomatic norms and practice which pose a direct challenge to South Africa’s sovereignty," it said in a statement.



The charge d'affaires, Ariel Seidman, is "declared persona non grata" and "required to depart from the republic within 72 hours."





AFP