Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency

Middle East News
2024-08-24 | 23:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.

"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the Israeli military to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Gallant said in a statement issued by his office.

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Yoav Gallant

Lebanon

Strikes

LBCI Next
Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack
Prisoner deal negotiations: US optimism meets Israeli doubts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Middle East News
01:15

Israel's Civil Aviation Authority says flights resume at Ben Gurion airport after Lebanon strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

Israeli drone strikes car on main road between Tyre and Tayr Debba, South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

UN agency: 13 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen, 14 missing

LBCI
Middle East News
03:41

Israeli security chiefs to meet with CIA Director, Qatari PM, and Egyptian intelligence in Cairo

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:34

Israeli Broadcasting Corporation citing a political source: Israeli military operation concludes, awaiting Hezbollah's response

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-23

MEA flights from 25 to 31 August 2024 remain as scheduled, with some modifications

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-18

WSJ reveals inside story of how Mossad killed Hezbollah's 'ghost' leader Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

LBCI
Middle East News
03:49

UN agency: 13 dead after migrant boat sinks off Yemen, 14 missing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-09

Hezbollah’s "Hudhud" shows new footage of Israeli sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-18

Hezbollah scouts areas in northern Israel: What the hoopoe came back with (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

LBCI
Middle East News
00:04

Israel states it is striking Lebanon to prevent 'large-scale' Hezbollah attack

LBCI
Middle East News
23:53

Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency

LBCI
Middle East News
12:04

Israeli media reports several rockets fired toward northern Golan Heights amid calls not to trust Netanyahu

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:16

Hezbollah refutes Israeli claims, announces 'successful' completion of drone operation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More