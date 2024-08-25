Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a 48-hour nationwide state of emergency from 06:00 am (0300 GMT) Sunday after the Israeli military launched what it called pre-emptive strikes in Lebanon.



"The declaration on the state of emergency enables the Israeli military to issue instructions to the citizens of Israel, including limiting gatherings and closing sites where it may be relevant," Gallant said in a statement issued by his office.



AFP

