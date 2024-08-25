Israeli military reports death of naval soldier in north Israel while the Iron Dome intercepted Hezbollah drone

Middle East News
2024-08-25 | 11:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Israeli military reports death of naval soldier in north Israel while the Iron Dome intercepted Hezbollah drone
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Israeli military reports death of naval soldier in north Israel while the Iron Dome intercepted Hezbollah drone

The Israeli military confirmed that a naval soldier was killed and two others were injured during clashes in northern Israel on Sunday.

The military did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of the soldier's death. 

However, Israeli media reported that the incident occurred on a naval vessel off the coast, where a missile from the Iron Dome defense system intercepted a drone launched by Hezbollah.

Middle East News

Israeli

Military

Death

Soldier

Iron Dome

Hezbollah

Drone

LBCI Next
Israeli defense minister announces 48-hour state of emergency
Prisoner deal negotiations: US optimism meets Israeli doubts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09

Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-05

Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-06-13

Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:09

Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44

Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Israel's preemptive strikes: Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket barrage facilitates drone attack deep in Israeli territory

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:21

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

LBCI
World News
2024-07-21

Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-18

Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-11

Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:27

Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
23:42

Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:56

Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:38

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:14

Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:31

Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:50

Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More