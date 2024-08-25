News
Israeli military reports death of naval soldier in north Israel while the Iron Dome intercepted Hezbollah drone
Middle East News
2024-08-25 | 11:11
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli military reports death of naval soldier in north Israel while the Iron Dome intercepted Hezbollah drone
The Israeli military confirmed that a naval soldier was killed and two others were injured during clashes in northern Israel on Sunday.
The military did not provide specific details regarding the circumstances of the soldier's death.
However, Israeli media reported that the incident occurred on a naval vessel off the coast, where a missile from the Iron Dome defense system intercepted a drone launched by Hezbollah.
Middle East News
Israeli
Military
Death
Soldier
Iron Dome
Hezbollah
Drone
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-09
Military insights: Why does the Iron Dome frequently fail to intercept Hezbollah's drones?
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
Lebanon News
2024-08-05
Hezbollah launches drone attack on Israeli military headquarters
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
Lebanon News
2024-06-13
Hezbollah launches attack on Israeli military sites in response to death of prominent field commander
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
0
Lebanon News
14:09
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
Lebanon News
14:09
Guterres says increased Blue Line violence threatens regional security and stability
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:44
Hamas rejects new Israeli conditions in Gaza ceasefire talks, Osama Hamdan says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Inside Israel: Northern Israel on alert after major preemptive strike on Lebanon's Hezbollah
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
First wave of retaliation: What are the key Israeli military sites that Hezbollah targeted?
0
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's preemptive strikes: Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket barrage facilitates drone attack deep in Israeli territory
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Israel's preemptive strikes: Hezbollah's retaliatory rocket barrage facilitates drone attack deep in Israeli territory
0
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
Lebanon News
11:53
US helped track Hezbollah attacks against Israel: AFP reports
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
13:21
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-07-18
Two dead in Israeli airstrike on Jmeijmeh, south Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
Lebanon News
2024-07-11
Hezbollah's Ibrahim Moussawi to CNN: Regional powers do not seek full-scale conflict
1
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
Lebanon News
11:27
Hezbollah's Nasrallah: Further responses are expected from Iran and Yemen following Hezbollah's actions
2
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
Lebanon News
23:42
Hezbollah launches major military operation against Israel after Fouad Shokor's assassination in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's Civil Aviation Authority denies rumors of complete flight cancellations at Beirut airport
4
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
06:38
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
5
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
Lebanon News
01:14
Israeli airstrikes destroy thousands of Hezbollah rocket launchers, army spokesperson claims
6
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
Lebanon News
00:31
Israeli warplanes strike southern Lebanese towns, damaging key infrastructure
7
Lebanon News
02:59
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
Lebanon News
02:59
Israeli army releases video of South Lebanon airstrikes
8
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
Lebanon News
00:50
Israeli strikes hit southern Lebanon at dawn, most intense since war began
