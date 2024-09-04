News
President Erdogan says Turkey wants deeper ties with Egypt on natural gas, nuclear energy
Middle East News
2024-09-04 | 10:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Erdogan says Turkey wants deeper ties with Egypt on natural gas, nuclear energy
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey wanted to deepen its ties with Egypt on natural gas and nuclear energy, after talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Ankara.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Sisi, Erdogan said the two countries had reaffirmed their will to improve relations in every area, including trade, defense, health, energy, and environmental matters. Ministers from both countries signed a series of agreements ahead of the leaders' statements.
Reuters
Middle East News
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Turkey
Egypt
Abdel Fattah el-Sisi
Ankara
