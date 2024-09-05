Israeli president expresses 'horror' over Munich 'terror attack'

2024-09-05 | 06:27
0min
Israeli president expresses 'horror' over Munich 'terror attack'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed "horror" at what he described as a "terror attack" after a gunman targeted police near the Israeli consulate and a Nazi-era documentation center in Munich on Thursday.

"I spoke now with President of Germany, my dear friend Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Together we expressed our shared condemnation and horror at the terror attack this morning near the Israeli consulate in Munich," Herzog said in a post on X.


AFP

Middle East News

Israeli

President

Munich

Attack

Germany

