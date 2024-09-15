News
Jordan's PM submits resignation after parliamentary elections
Middle East News
2024-09-15 | 04:13
Jordan's PM submits resignation after parliamentary elections
Sources reported on Sunday that Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh had submitted his resignation less than a week after the parliamentary elections.
Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Jafar Hassan, who currently serves as the Director of King Abdullah's Office and is a former Planning Minister educated in the United States, is expected to succeed Khasawneh.
Khasawneh, a veteran diplomat and former royal court advisor, was appointed to the position nearly four years ago.
Reuters
Middle East News
Jordan
Resignation
Prime Minister
Parliamentary
Elections
Bisher Khasawneh
