Sources reported on Sunday that Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh had submitted his resignation less than a week after the parliamentary elections.



Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Jafar Hassan, who currently serves as the Director of King Abdullah's Office and is a former Planning Minister educated in the United States, is expected to succeed Khasawneh.



Khasawneh, a veteran diplomat and former royal court advisor, was appointed to the position nearly four years ago.



Reuters