Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
North
32
o
South
28
o
Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon
Middle East News
2024-09-19 | 00:28
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran's envoy to UN says Tehran will pursue attack on its ambassador in Lebanon
In a message on Wednesday, the Iranian envoy to the United Nations said that his country will follow up on the attack targeting its ambassador in Lebanon.
He added that Tehran "retains its rights under international law to take the necessary actions it deems appropriate in response."
Reuters
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Iran
Envoy
United Nations
Lebanon
Ambassador
Explosions
Attack
Lebanon News
03:00
Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror
Lebanon News
03:00
Borrell statement on new explosions in Lebanon: Those behind these attacks aim to spread terror
0
Lebanon News
06:45
Iranian embassy in Lebanon says Ambassador Amani receiving good treatment
Lebanon News
06:45
Iranian embassy in Lebanon says Ambassador Amani receiving good treatment
0
Middle East News
2024-09-17
Iranian ambassador to Lebanon injured in pager explosion, report says
Middle East News
2024-09-17
Iranian ambassador to Lebanon injured in pager explosion, report says
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Lebanon News
2024-09-09
Lebanon's PM Mikati to UN Security Council Ambassadors: Calls for more effective measures to address Israeli violations and attacks
Middle East News
05:52
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army
Middle East News
05:52
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army
0
Middle East News
04:44
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
Middle East News
04:44
Turkey accuses Israel of expanding Gaza war to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:17
Israeli army announces strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
0
Middle East News
03:13
Israel arrests citizen on suspicion of involvement in Iran-backed assassination plot
Middle East News
03:13
Israel arrests citizen on suspicion of involvement in Iran-backed assassination plot
0
Middle East News
05:52
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army
Middle East News
05:52
Drones from Lebanon spark fire in Beit Hillel, northern Israel, says Israeli army
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Jerusalem Post: Joint Mossad, military intelligence operation targets Hezbollah pager devices
Lebanon News
2024-09-18
Jerusalem Post: Joint Mossad, military intelligence operation targets Hezbollah pager devices
0
Middle East News
2024-08-13
Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters
Middle East News
2024-08-13
Only Gaza ceasefire can delay Iran's Israel response, sources tell Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-08-09
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
Middle East News
2024-08-09
Israel army says US CENTCOM chief makes second visit to assess security
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-09-12
Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26
LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
Lebanon News
2024-08-25
Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
Lebanon News
2024-08-19
Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13
Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details
0
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
Lebanon News
2024-08-11
Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests
0
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
Lebanon News
2024-07-31
Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones
0
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
World News
2024-07-21
Full Transcript: Trump's Coordinator of Arab Relations Discusses Plan to Win Arab Voters and Achieve Peace
1
Lebanon News
05:19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
Lebanon News
05:19
Special Coverage: Hezbollah Pager Explosions Case Shifts from Hungary-Registered Company to Bulgaria Firm Owned by Norwegian
2
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage
Lebanon News
10:11
Hezbollah-procured walkie-talkies explode, causing injuries and damage
3
Lebanon News
07:30
Hezbollah pager explosions: Gold Apollo says it received ‘strange’ payments from Hungarian-based BAC via Middle Eastern bank
Lebanon News
07:30
Hezbollah pager explosions: Gold Apollo says it received ‘strange’ payments from Hungarian-based BAC via Middle Eastern bank
4
Lebanon News
10:26
Footage captures walkie-talkies explosion amid new wave of blasts
Lebanon News
10:26
Footage captures walkie-talkies explosion amid new wave of blasts
5
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches
Lebanon News
10:39
Lebanon's Army Command urges citizens to avoid gathering in areas affected by security breaches
6
Lebanon News
11:15
Large number of injuries reported following new wave of explosions involving ICOM v82 communication devices
Lebanon News
11:15
Large number of injuries reported following new wave of explosions involving ICOM v82 communication devices
7
Lebanon News
12:27
Axios: Israel's second attack aimed at fueling paranoia in Hezbollah while preventing exposure of security breach
Lebanon News
12:27
Axios: Israel's second attack aimed at fueling paranoia in Hezbollah while preventing exposure of security breach
8
Middle East News
08:54
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
Middle East News
08:54
Iran president says Lebanon blasts should shame Western allies of Israel
