Deadly Saudi airstrikes hit separatist camp in Yemen: STC official
Middle East News
02-01-2026 | 05:19
Deadly Saudi airstrikes hit separatist camp in Yemen: STC official
Saudi airstrikes hit a UAE-backed separatist military camp in Yemen's Hadramawt province on Friday, causing deaths and injuries, a senior official for the group told AFP.
Seven air strikes hit the camp in Al-Khasah, said Mohammed Abdulmalik, head of the Southern Transitional Council in Wadi Hadramaut and Hadramaut Desert, adding that a ground attack was repelled. The number of deaths and injuries was not immediately available.
AFP
