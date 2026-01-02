Deadly Saudi airstrikes hit separatist camp in Yemen: STC official

Saudi airstrikes hit a UAE-backed separatist military camp in Yemen's Hadramawt province on Friday, causing deaths and injuries, a senior official for the group told AFP.



Seven air strikes hit the camp in Al-Khasah, said Mohammed Abdulmalik, head of the Southern Transitional Council in Wadi Hadramaut and Hadramaut Desert, adding that a ground attack was repelled. The number of deaths and injuries was not immediately available.



AFP