Iran's supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants

2024-09-21 | 05:31
Iran&#39;s supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants
0min
Iran's supreme leader: Israel commits heinous crimes against children, not combatants

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on Saturday that Israel is committing "heinous crimes" against children, not combatants.

This remark follows the Israeli airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs.

