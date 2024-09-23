Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes

Middle East News
2024-09-23 | 09:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Iran warns Israel of &#39;dangerous consequences&#39; of Lebanon strikes
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Iran warns Israel of 'dangerous consequences' of Lebanon strikes

Iran's foreign ministry warned Israel on Monday of "dangerous consequences" following deadly strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon.

Foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani called the Israeli strikes "insane" and warned of "the dangerous consequences of the Zionists' new adventure."

AFP

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Iran

Foreign Ministry

Warning

Israel

Airstrikes

Lebanon

Consequences

LBCI Next
Iraq's Islamic resistance says its drones targeted Israeli base
EU statement calls for an immediate ceasefire amid rising tensions in Israel and Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-06

Kassem Hashem to LBCI: Israel must bear consequences of its actions in Lebanon and Iran

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-29

Iran warns of severe consequences if Israel launches attack on Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Iran warns of 'consequences' of Israeli attacks on Lebanon after Golan strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
15:36

Tel Aviv informed Washington of Lebanon attack, received approval: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Middle East News
15:05

Jordan's Safadi calls for immediate end to Lebanon escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
14:09

Iraq seeks Arab meeting at UN General Assembly over Israel raids on Lebanon

LBCI
World News
13:56

US sends additional forces to Middle East as tensions soar: Pentagon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:11

Army Commander meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian amid escalating tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-20

Haaretz: Ibrahim Aqil discharged from hospital after an injury by pager explosions, killed the same day

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:16

Lebanon closes schools in South Lebanon, Bekaa, Baalbek-Hermel, and Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Israeli government spokesperson: Rockets fired by Hezbollah resulted in significant damage in northern Israel

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-31

Mohammed Khair: Nine buildings damaged in Israeli attack; demolition planned for severely affected ones

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:52

Israeli strike hits Beirut's southern suburbs; Hezbollah leader reportedly targeted

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:16

Israel launches intense airstrikes across southern Lebanon and northern Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs kills 53; one missing person found alive

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:21

Israeli airstrike hits Charbeen area near Laqlouq in north Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:55

Israeli warplanes strike Hazerta hills in Zahle district

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Israel army says to launch 'large-scale' strikes in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Lebanon's Minister of Culture's office receives call to leave immediately due to targeting threat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:42

Rocket falls in Mayrouba in the Keserwan district with no reported injuries

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More