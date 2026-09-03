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Netanyahu says toppling Iran's Islamic Republic 'within reach'
Middle East News
03-09-2026 | 12:48
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Netanyahu says toppling Iran's Islamic Republic 'within reach'
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday voiced confidence that Iran's Islamic Republic could soon fall, saying it was weaker than ever as the United States resumed attacks.
"This regime is currently teetering. It is weaker than ever. It is fighting for its survival," Netanyahu said at an event with Israeli military leaders.
"I am convinced that we can remove this threat once and for all -- that is, to overthrow this regime. That is the central task that still lies ahead of us, but it is close. It is not impossible. It is within reach," he said.
Netanyahu, after decades of describing Iran's cleric-run state as an existential threat, in late February launched a joint attack on Iran with the United States, although President Donald Trump abruptly called a ceasefire in April.
The United States has imposed more economic pressure and resumed strikes this week, leading Iran to fire back at U.S. allies in the Gulf, Jordan and in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region -- but not Israel.
"If they're not attacking us, it is not by chance. They attack everyone, but not us," Netanyahu said.
"They know our power -- the strength of our arms -- and our determination."
Netanyahu's remarks come ahead of October 27 general elections in which some polls show him trailing and as opposition leaders accuse him of failing on Iran.
AFP
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Benjamin Netanyahu
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