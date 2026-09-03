DR Congo to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

World News
03-09-2026 | 12:53
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DR Congo to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem
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DR Congo to move embassy in Israel to Jerusalem

The Democratic Republic of Congo said Thursday it would move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem, joining a small group of countries, including the United States, in taking the symbolic step of backing Israeli sovereignty in the contested holy city.

After a visit by President Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi, the two sides, in a statement, said they would take steps for "the relocation of the embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem."

AFP

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Democratic Republic of Congo

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