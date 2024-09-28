Israel admits to 2008 killing of Hezbollah's Imad Mughniyeh in Damascus: Channel 13 reports

Middle East News
2024-09-28 | 14:45
High views
Israel admits to 2008 killing of Hezbollah's Imad Mughniyeh in Damascus: Channel 13 reports
Israel admits to 2008 killing of Hezbollah's Imad Mughniyeh in Damascus: Channel 13 reports

Israel's Channel 13 reported that former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert admitted for the first time that Israel was responsible for the assassination of Hezbollah commander Imad Mughniyeh in Damascus in 2008. 

He stated that Mughniyeh was assassinated by planting an explosive device in the front part of the car.
 

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Israel

Hezbollah

Imad Mughniyeh

Damascus

