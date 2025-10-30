Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the remains of two more hostages on Thursday as demanded under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades "will hand over the bodies of two Israeli prisoners at 4:00 p.m., Gaza time (1400 GMT)," the group said on its Telegram channel.



Militants have so far handed back the remains of 15 of the 28 bodies Hamas had agreed to return under the deal.



AFP



