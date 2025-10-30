Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies

Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-10-2025 | 08:49
High views
Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies
Hamas armed wing says to hand over two hostage bodies

Hamas' armed wing said it would hand over the remains of two more hostages on Thursday as demanded under the U.S.-brokered ceasefire agreement in Gaza.

The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades "will hand over the bodies of two Israeli prisoners at 4:00 p.m., Gaza time (1400 GMT)," the group said on its Telegram channel.

Militants have so far handed back the remains of 15 of the 28 bodies Hamas had agreed to return under the deal.

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Hamas

Hostages

Ceasefire

Gaza

Erdogan to German Chancellor: Don’t you see that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza?
UN says deaths in fresh strikes on Gaza 'appalling'
