Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border
Middle East News
2024-09-30 | 07:10
Israeli airstrike injures seven pro-Iran fighters near Lebanese border
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that seven pro-Iranian fighters were wounded early Monday following an Israeli airstrike on a building in Rural Damascus near the Lebanese border crossing.
According to the Observatory, "Israeli warplanes carried out a new airstrike after midnight Sunday-Monday, targeting a building near the Jdaidet Yabws border crossing with Lebanon."
The attack resulted in injuries to seven fighters, five of whom are non-Syrian nationals.
Israeli
Airstrike
Fighters
Lebanese
Border
