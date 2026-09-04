More than 120 killed in Yemen's worst Houthi flare-up in years: Sources to AFP

World News
04-09-2026 | 08:37
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More than 120 killed in Yemen&#39;s worst Houthi flare-up in years: Sources to AFP
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More than 120 killed in Yemen's worst Houthi flare-up in years: Sources to AFP

More than 120 people have been killed since Yemen's Houthis launched an advance a day ago on the strategic Bab al-Mandab strait, in the deadliest clashes for years between the rebels and government forces.

The toll rose to 129 on Friday, according to an AFP tally compiled from several sources, up from an earlier count of 81.

A Yemeni military official speaking on condition of anonymity told AFP that 66 of his men had been killed, while medical and military sources close to the Houthis said at least 62 militants had died. Another medical source said a civilian had also been killed.

AFP

World News

Yemen

Houthis

Bab al-Mandab strait

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