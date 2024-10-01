Two vessels damaged in attacks off Yemen's Hodeidah

Middle East News
2024-10-01 | 05:54
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Two vessels damaged in attacks off Yemen&#39;s Hodeidah
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Two vessels damaged in attacks off Yemen's Hodeidah

Two vessels sustained damage after being hit with missiles and a sea drone off Yemen's Hodeidah port early on Tuesday, maritime security agencies and sources monitoring the area said.

Both vessels reported that their crews were safe.

One of the vessels, which sources said was a Panama-flagged tanker, reported being hit by an Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) 64 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said.

It was damaged on its port side ballast tank, British security firm Ambrey said, adding that it was proceeding to its port of call.

The vessel had earlier reported seeing four splashes on the water close to it, which a maritime security source said were attempted missile attacks.

The second vessel, which sources said was a Liberia-flagged bulker, sustained damage after it was hit by a missile about 97 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah, Ambrey and maritime security sources said. The firm said it was bound for Suez.


Reuters

Middle East News

Vessels

Damage

Attacks

Yemen

Hodeidah

LBCI Next
MP Abdallah tells LBCI: Focus should be on issues that deter Israel's aggression against Lebanon
UN warns against 'large-scale ground invasion' in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-07-20

UKMTO: Ship off the coast of Mocha, Yemen, reports two attacks and minor damage

LBCI
Middle East News
01:32

UKMTO receives report of incident northwest of Hodeidah, Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
12:51

Yemen's Houthis say they will escalate military operations in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-29

Airstrikes launched at Yemen's Hodeidah port: Sources

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria

LBCI
Middle East News
08:12

Israeli defense minister briefs US on 'targeted raids' in south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:00

China says 'highly concerned' over Israel-Lebanon escalation

LBCI
Middle East News
07:48

Israeli military expands Home Front restrictions to include many cities, including Jerusalem and Tel Aviv

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-29

Israeli army chief claims: Hezbollah lost weapons, commander in recent attacks

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-27

Israel strike kills 5 Syrian soldiers on Lebanon border

LBCI
Middle East News
08:20

Israel strikes three anti-aircraft radar stations in southern Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-29

Israel strikes apartment in a building in Cola area in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:05

Israeli military calls for immediate evacuation in Laylaki, Haret Hreik, and Burj al-Barajneh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Possible scenarios for Hezbollah's Nasrallah's funeral: When, where, and how will Nasrallah be laid to rest?

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:54

Israeli warplanes strike southern Beirut suburbs, targeting multiple areas (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:32

Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Israeli army calls on residents of specific southern villages to evacuate north of Awali river

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:23

Lebanese army withdraws from southern border positions: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:22

Israeli army destroys surface-to-air missile warehouse near Beirut Airport: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Diplomatic source to LBCI: Election of president key to implementing Resolution 1701 and ending war

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More