Putin to meet Iran president in Turkmenistan Friday: News agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian for talks Friday at a forum in the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan, a senior aide said Monday.



Yury Ushakov, Putin's aide on foreign policy, told journalists the leaders will meet in Ashkhabad while at an event celebrating a Turkmen poet. "This meeting has great significance both for discussing bilateral issues as well as, of course, discussing the sharply escalated situation in the Middle East," Ushakov said.



AFP