Putin to meet Iran president in Turkmenistan Friday: News agencies

Middle East News
2024-10-07 | 11:09
Putin to meet Iran president in Turkmenistan Friday: News agencies
Putin to meet Iran president in Turkmenistan Friday: News agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to meet Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian for talks Friday at a forum in the Central Asian country of Turkmenistan, a senior aide said Monday.
 
Yury Ushakov, Putin's aide on foreign policy, told journalists the leaders will meet in Ashkhabad while at an event celebrating a Turkmen poet. "This meeting has great significance both for discussing bilateral issues as well as, of course, discussing the sharply escalated situation in the Middle East," Ushakov said.
 
AFP
 

Middle East News

Vladimir Putin

Iran

Turkmenistan

Middle East

Masoud Pezeshkian

