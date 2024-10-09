Number of injured in Hadera stabbing attack rises to six in Haifa District, Israeli emergency services report

Middle East News
2024-10-09 | 05:53
High views
Number of injured in Hadera stabbing attack rises to six in Haifa District, Israeli emergency services report
Number of injured in Hadera stabbing attack rises to six in Haifa District, Israeli emergency services report

Israeli emergency services reported that the number of people injured in a stabbing attack in the city of Hadera, located in the Haifa District, has increased to six. 
 
Additionally, the Israeli police stated that the stabbing attack took place at three different locations in the city of Hadera.

