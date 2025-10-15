Putin to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa on Wednesday

15-10-2025 | 03:32
Putin to meet Syria’s Al-Sharaa on Wednesday

The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, who is visiting Moscow on a working trip.

This is al-Sharaa’s first visit to Russia since opposition factions, last year, removed him from power under President Bashar al-Assad, a Moscow ally.

Reuters

World News

Middle East News

Syria’s

Al-Sharaa

Wednesday

