Syrian President to visit Moscow on Wednesday

Middle East News
14-10-2025 | 12:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Syrian President to visit Moscow on Wednesday
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Syrian President to visit Moscow on Wednesday

Pro-government Syrian TV and an informed source reported Tuesday that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa is expected to visit Moscow tomorrow, Wednesday.

Al-Sharaa had been scheduled to attend the Arab summit in Moscow, which was originally set for tomorrow before being postponed.

Reuters

Middle East News

President

visit

Moscow

Wednesday

LBCI Next
UN says states willing to fund Gaza's $70 billion rebuild
Trump leaves Egypt after Gaza summit: AFP
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

President Aoun renews invitation to Syrian President al-Sharaa to visit Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-09

Syrian FM Asaad al-Shaibani to visit Beirut on Friday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

Syrian FM hails visit to Lebanon as ‘historic,’ vows stronger security cooperation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-15

LBCI sources: Aoun, Syrian President hold talks, agree to FMs’ meeting to shape bilateral relations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:58

Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza ceasefire and bilateral cooperation

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:32

Israel: Rafah crossing to remain closed Wednesday

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More