News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
North
19
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
News Bulletin Reports
14-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With the Israeli army maintaining its presence in 53% of the Gaza Strip and Hamas preparing to form new security forces to manage the area, Gaza’s security path appears increasingly complicated.
On Tuesday morning, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis.
Residents said the victims were returning to inspect their homes, while the Israeli army claimed they posed a threat to its soldiers after crossing a restricted “yellow line,” accusing them of being armed Hamas members.
The two conflicting narratives highlight the fragile and volatile security reality in Gaza, pending the start of U.S. and international forces’ operations as part of the broader post-war stabilization plan.
Described by some Israelis as “a cheese full of holes,” the Trump plan continues to raise concern in Tel Aviv.
Israeli analysts say the proposal leaves dangerous gaps that could allow Hamas to strengthen its military capabilities. Their anxiety deepened after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had given preliminary approval for Hamas to form a temporary local security force to maintain order in Gaza until a new governing authority takes shape.
According to regional sources, Trump’s remarks followed mediation efforts by Turkey, Egypt, and the United States with Hamas officials. These talks reportedly led to an agreement allowing Hamas members to transition into a local police force responsible for internal security.
Meanwhile, Hamas has been consolidating control on the ground. The group recently executed 33 Palestinians it accused of disorder or of belonging to rival militias allegedly formed by Israel to replace Hamas, a claim some of its leaders have acknowledged.
Israeli security sources say that during the Al-Aqsa Flood war, Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency supported the creation of ten such militias, led by figures including Hossam al-Astal, Yasser Abu Shabab, Ahmad Jundiya, and Rami Halles. Israeli media have since reported extensively on these groups, their internal clashes, and the support they receive.
The ongoing infighting between Hamas-led security units and rival militias, coupled with the Israeli army’s continued occupation of large parts of Gaza, leaves the enclave trapped in uncertainty.
Stability now hinges on the implementation of the Trump plan’s first phase, which aims to establish a semblance of security for Palestinians within weeks.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Uncertain
Future
Gaza
Israel
Forces
Hamas
Control
Next
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10
Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06
Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04
Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13
Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13
Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30
Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales
2
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Lebanon News
06:21
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
3
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
Lebanon News
09:30
Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water
4
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
Lebanon News
05:30
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
Lebanon News
05:37
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
7
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More