Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

News Bulletin Reports
14-10-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

With the Israeli army maintaining its presence in 53% of the Gaza Strip and Hamas preparing to form new security forces to manage the area, Gaza’s security path appears increasingly complicated.

On Tuesday morning, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis. 

Residents said the victims were returning to inspect their homes, while the Israeli army claimed they posed a threat to its soldiers after crossing a restricted “yellow line,” accusing them of being armed Hamas members.

The two conflicting narratives highlight the fragile and volatile security reality in Gaza, pending the start of U.S. and international forces’ operations as part of the broader post-war stabilization plan.

Described by some Israelis as “a cheese full of holes,” the Trump plan continues to raise concern in Tel Aviv. 

Israeli analysts say the proposal leaves dangerous gaps that could allow Hamas to strengthen its military capabilities. Their anxiety deepened after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had given preliminary approval for Hamas to form a temporary local security force to maintain order in Gaza until a new governing authority takes shape.

According to regional sources, Trump’s remarks followed mediation efforts by Turkey, Egypt, and the United States with Hamas officials. These talks reportedly led to an agreement allowing Hamas members to transition into a local police force responsible for internal security.

Meanwhile, Hamas has been consolidating control on the ground. The group recently executed 33 Palestinians it accused of disorder or of belonging to rival militias allegedly formed by Israel to replace Hamas, a claim some of its leaders have acknowledged.

Israeli security sources say that during the Al-Aqsa Flood war, Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency supported the creation of ten such militias, led by figures including Hossam al-Astal, Yasser Abu Shabab, Ahmad Jundiya, and Rami Halles. Israeli media have since reported extensively on these groups, their internal clashes, and the support they receive.

The ongoing infighting between Hamas-led security units and rival militias, coupled with the Israeli army’s continued occupation of large parts of Gaza, leaves the enclave trapped in uncertainty. 

Stability now hinges on the implementation of the Trump plan’s first phase, which aims to establish a semblance of security for Palestinians within weeks.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Uncertain

Future

Gaza

Israel

Forces

Hamas

Control

LBCI Next
Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details
Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-10

Netanyahu: Israeli forces will remain in Gaza until Hamas lays down its arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-05

Lebanon cabinet welcomes army plan to consolidate weapons under state control

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-06

Disputes over key terms: Israel and Hamas begin prisoner swap talks amid tensions over Gaza control

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Hamas official says Egypt to host Palestinian conference on Gaza future

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Syrian Minister visits Beirut for justice talks, prisoner agreements in focus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13

Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-13

Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-10

General Security uncovers Israeli spy network plotting terror attacks in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:30

Hamas official says group to hand over bodies of four to six hostages 'tonight'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Miss Lebanon 2025 is live tonight at 8:30 p.m. on LBCI! Stream it on our app or website — and subscribe to VOD for more

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:30

Economic Bodies urge Health Minister to suspend decision on Tannourine water

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Tannourine Water dispute continues as Health Ministry confirms ongoing tests—the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More