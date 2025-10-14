Uncertain future in Gaza: Israeli forces remain and Hamas moves to consolidate control

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



With the Israeli army maintaining its presence in 53% of the Gaza Strip and Hamas preparing to form new security forces to manage the area, Gaza’s security path appears increasingly complicated.



On Tuesday morning, five Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire in Khan Yunis.



Residents said the victims were returning to inspect their homes, while the Israeli army claimed they posed a threat to its soldiers after crossing a restricted “yellow line,” accusing them of being armed Hamas members.



The two conflicting narratives highlight the fragile and volatile security reality in Gaza, pending the start of U.S. and international forces’ operations as part of the broader post-war stabilization plan.



Described by some Israelis as “a cheese full of holes,” the Trump plan continues to raise concern in Tel Aviv.



Israeli analysts say the proposal leaves dangerous gaps that could allow Hamas to strengthen its military capabilities. Their anxiety deepened after reports that U.S. President Donald Trump had given preliminary approval for Hamas to form a temporary local security force to maintain order in Gaza until a new governing authority takes shape.



According to regional sources, Trump’s remarks followed mediation efforts by Turkey, Egypt, and the United States with Hamas officials. These talks reportedly led to an agreement allowing Hamas members to transition into a local police force responsible for internal security.



Meanwhile, Hamas has been consolidating control on the ground. The group recently executed 33 Palestinians it accused of disorder or of belonging to rival militias allegedly formed by Israel to replace Hamas, a claim some of its leaders have acknowledged.



Israeli security sources say that during the Al-Aqsa Flood war, Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence agency supported the creation of ten such militias, led by figures including Hossam al-Astal, Yasser Abu Shabab, Ahmad Jundiya, and Rami Halles. Israeli media have since reported extensively on these groups, their internal clashes, and the support they receive.



The ongoing infighting between Hamas-led security units and rival militias, coupled with the Israeli army’s continued occupation of large parts of Gaza, leaves the enclave trapped in uncertainty.



Stability now hinges on the implementation of the Trump plan’s first phase, which aims to establish a semblance of security for Palestinians within weeks.