Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 05:37
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Macron praises Lebanon&#39;s efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

French President Emmanuel Macron commended Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for his “courageous decisions” to ensure that weapons remain solely in the hands of the legitimate Lebanese armed forces.
 
In a letter addressed to Aoun, Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to organizing two international conferences in support of Lebanon, the first dedicated to strengthening the Lebanese Army, and the second focused on the country’s recovery and reconstruction.

Lebanon News

Macron

France

Lebanon

Efforts

Weapons

State

Support

Conferences

LBCI Next
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-06

France welcomes Lebanon's plan to place all weapons under state control

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-01

France signals support for Lebanon with upcoming envoy visit and conferences

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-11

Germany to support France-led two-state solution for Israeli-Palestinian conflict

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-11

Lebanese President receives French envoy Le Drian, thanks France for support ahead of donor conferences

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

UK reaffirms support for Lebanese army amid talks on post-UNIFIL strategy

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Lebanon and Syria discuss legal cooperation amid ongoing talks on detainee cases

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:30

Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-07

President Aoun hails Pope Leo’s first visit to Lebanon as a historic moment of hope and unity

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-13

Israeli army says Red Cross on way to pick up second group of hostages

LBCI
Middle East News
08:05

Iran hands down prison sentences to two French nationals for spying: Judiciary

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:37

Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:29

Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Health Ministry clarifies suspension of Tannourine water sales

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Gaza peace summit leaves Lebanon on the sidelines: Can Beirut balance pragmatism and security?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lindsey Graham: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah to secure lasting regional peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:41

US, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey sign Gaza declaration

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:27

Fuel prices in Lebanon decrease

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Lives on the line: Migration by sea from Lebanon sees sharp decline

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More