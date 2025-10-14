News
Macron praises Lebanon's efforts to limit weapons to state forces, announces two support conferences
Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 05:37
French President Emmanuel Macron commended Lebanese President Joseph Aoun for his “courageous decisions” to ensure that weapons remain solely in the hands of the legitimate Lebanese armed forces.
In a letter addressed to Aoun, Macron reaffirmed France’s commitment to organizing two international conferences in support of Lebanon, the first dedicated to strengthening the Lebanese Army, and the second focused on the country’s recovery and reconstruction.
