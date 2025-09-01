Minister Makki unveils state reform drive under president’s sponsorship

Minister for Administrative Reform Fadi Makki announced from Baabda the launch of work on a comprehensive plan to overhaul Lebanon’s public sector, calling it the start of a new chapter in the country’s history.



Makki said the process, launched under the sponsorship of President Joseph Aoun, reflects the president’s direct backing.



He added that under the leadership of President Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Lebanon is laying the foundations for a modern state that future generations deserve.



He stressed that the country now has an opportunity to begin a broad reform drive to rebuild state institutions and establish a new social contract between the administration and citizens.