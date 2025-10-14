Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 05:30
High views
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
2min
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar announced that the Ministry of Labor is closely following the case of Tannourine water company with “great attention and seriousness,” after the Health Ministry ordered the company’s closure over contamination concerns; a move that sparked understandable anxiety among its employees and their families.

In a statement, Haidar expressed full support for the Health Ministry’s decision, emphasizing its importance in safeguarding public health and citizens’ safety. 

At the same time, he affirmed the ministry’s solidarity with all affected workers and its commitment to protecting their rights and ensuring their social and economic security.

The minister said he is in continuous contact and coordination with Health Minister Rakan Nassereddine, who assured that the decision’s sole aim is to protect public health and that no unjust action will be taken against the company. 

Haidar added that both ministries will maintain close coordination on this matter, stressing that while the dignity of employers is a priority, the health of citizens remains paramount.

The Labor Ministry urged calm and confidence, pledging to continue working with all relevant authorities to safeguard workers’ rights and ensure their professional and social stability.

“The welfare and dignity of workers and employers remain at the heart of the Ministry of Labor’s mission,” the statement concluded, describing support for them during this sensitive period as a national and moral duty.

