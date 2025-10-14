News
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Lebanon News
14-10-2025 | 06:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Tannourine questions accuracy of Health Ministry's test results, denies any contamination
Tannourine water company held a press conference on Tuesday to address the Health Ministry’s recent decision to suspend the company’s production and sales over claims of water contamination.
The company stated that the sample on which the decision was based “was not collected according to approved procedures and without the presence of any company representative,” adding that the test results were therefore “inaccurate and unreliable to draw conclusions.”
Tannourine emphasized that it undergoes regular testing and that “all results have consistently and conclusively proven that Tannourine meets quality standards.”
The company added, “We have never acted outside the framework of the state and have always been key partners in protecting public health.”
While acknowledging that “human error is possible and may have occurred,” Tannourine pointed out that since its founding, “no test has ever detected the presence of bacteria.”
The company also questioned the validity of the testing process, saying that “the Hariri Hospital laboratory is not specialized in water analysis, according to the information we have.”
Tannourine concluded by expressing surprise that it was never formally notified of the Health Ministry’s decision, learning about it first through social media.
